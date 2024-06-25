Open Mic Night returns to Stardome Comedy Club

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stardome Comedy Club The Open Mic Night at the Stardome Comedy Club on May 23, 2024, featured 10 up-and-coming comedians,pictured here with host Eunice Elliott.

The Stardome Comedy Club recently brought back its Open Mic Night for the first time in more than a year and will continue doing it once a month, comedian and producer Eunice Elliott said.

The next one is this Thursday night, June 27, at 7 p.m., and the club will continue doing it for the foreseeable future on the last Thursday of the month, Elliott said.

But this show isn’t designed for first-timers. “You have to have done comedy before,” Elliott said.

People who desire to be a part of the show are required to submit a video of a previous comedy performance to eunicecomedy@gmail.com in advance, and people are not confirmed to be on the show until they receive a confirmation email.

A lot of open mic nights get low-quality performers, but this one is designed to be a step up, Elliott said. It’s not going to be a situation of somebody getting up on stage half-drunk and trying to be funny, she said.

People who come to the show will get to hear at least 10 comedians perform for $10, Elliott said. For this Thursday, she has booked 13 comedians looking for laughs. The open mic night show is held in the Broadway room, which is a side room that holds up to about 75 people, she said.

The goal is to find people who are funny to help serve as hosts and open up for more established comedians that are booked for the club, Elliott said. She’s back in Birmingham and Hoover after more than a year in Los Angeles, but people may not want to hear her as a host at the club all the time, she said. This will help identify people who can be added to the rotation, she said.

Get tickets for Open Mic Night here. Doors open at 6 p.m