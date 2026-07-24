Obituary: Barbara Ann Woolley, May 24, 1941 — July 18, 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Debbie Rutherford Barbara Ann Woolley

Barbara Ann Woolley, age 85, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2026. Born on May 24, 1941, in Birmingham, Alabama, she was the beloved daughter of James Harold Woolley, Sr. and Mary Lou Woolley.

Barbara grew up in Birmingham, attending Fairview Elementary School and later Ensley High School. She made Hoover her home for more than 47 years, building a life marked by kindness, faith and service.

After graduating from Ensley High School, Barbara attended Auburn University, where she developed a lifelong love for all things Auburn. She remained an avid fan throughout her life — proudly cheering for the Tigers, celebrating Auburn traditions and sharing her enthusiasm with family and friends.

She started her career at Lawyers Title in downtown Birmingham and later spent 14 years at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the School of Dentistry. Her colleagues remember her as dependable, gracious and always willing to lend a hand.

A woman of deep faith, Barbara loved the Lord and lived her life with a quiet generosity that touched everyone around her. She was a longtime member of Hunter Street Baptist Church and carried her favorite scripture, John 3:16, close to her heart. Barbara was also devoted to her community. She was a proud member of the Hoover Service Club, an organization founded in 1975 by her grandmother, Flora Mae Pike, whose legacy of service she upheld with joy.

Barbara loved her family dearly. She cherished time spent with her sister, brother, nieces, nephews and their families, celebrating every milestone and offering unwavering support. She also had a tender heart for animals, especially cats, horses and birds, and she never passed up the chance to enjoy a dessert, (sometimes two!) particularly a chocolate milkshake.

She is survived by her younger sister, Carole Woolley Vandiver; niece, Debbie Vandiver Rutherford (Travis); niece, Dawn Vandiver Singleton (Doug); great-niece, Brooke Singleton Ward (Ken); her brother, Harold Woolley, Jr. (Anita); niece, Leanne Woolley; niece, Jennifer Woolley Nobra (Jay); great-niece, Bailey Nobra; and great-nephew, Jackson Nobra.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, James Harold Woolley, Sr. and Mary Lou Woolley; her grandmother, Flora Mae Pike; and many beloved uncles and family members waiting to welcome her home.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the Hoover Service Club Scholarship Program or the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (Hoover branch, 5220 Princeton Way, Hoover, AL 35226) — two causes that reflect Barbara’s lifelong love of community and animals.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Elmwood Chapel, located at 800 Dennison Ave. SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211. A celebration of Barbara’s life will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel, with a graveside service immediately afterward at Elmwood Cemetery.