Norman ready to represent Hoover at Miss Alabama's Teen this weekend

Christina Norman has been dancing since she was 2 years old and hopes one day to become a professional dancer.

And now the 17-year-old Ross Bridge resident, who is serving as Miss Hoover’s Teen 2025, hopes her participation in the Miss Alabama’s Teen competition in Alabaster this weekend will help her on that journey.

Norman, a senior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, will be performing a ballet en pointe to “Don Quixote Act II, Kitri Variation” at the Miss Alabama’s Teen competition, the same routine she did when she won Miss Hoover’s Teen in July of last year.

Dancing is a passion for her, and that’s what motivated her to attend the Alabama School of Fine Arts.

“I felt like ASFA was the place I could not only grow with my technique, but also artistically … help me be the best dancer I could be,” she said.

She’s been at ASFA for six years, and “I can’t say enough how much my school has prepared me for the next level — to be a professional and to go off to college and to do really do anything I want to do with my life.”

Through her school, she was able to visit France, attend the International Association for Blacks in Dance competition in Toronto and obtain scholarship offers for summer intensives and for college, she said.

She’s not sure where she wants to go to college, but some of her top choices include The Juilliard School in New York City, the University of Alabama and Butler University in Indianapolis.

While most of her focus has been on ballet, ASFA has exposed her to other types of dance — Latin, jazz and African dancing, she said. “I don’t want to limit my options,” she said. “I want honestly to put my feet in everything I can.”

Norman has been participating in competitions affiliated with the Miss America organization for just three years. She was named Miss Leeds Area’s Teen 2024 before being crowned Miss Hoover’s Teen. While she didn’t grow up competing in pageants, she was inspired by an older cousin, Briana Kinsey, a former Hoover resident who won the Miss Hoover pageant in 2012 and went on to place third runner-up in Miss America as Miss District of Columbia.

Norman has attended numerous community events as Miss Hoover’s Teen, including the city’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, Taste of Hoover, Special Olympics, a Miracle League baseball game, Hoover Fire Department golf tournament and Hoover’s Christmas tree lighting.

She also has been active helping spread awareness about Down syndrome and advocating for people who have it, including her 15-year-old brother, Landon.

She works with Down Syndrome Alabama’s Buddy Walk each year, has hosted a talk for siblings of people with Down Syndrome and established a nonprofit called the Lanterns for Landon Foundation, seeking to be a light for people with the condition.

“I truly believe that Down syndrome does not define him,” she said. “Just because he has Down syndrome, that doesn’t mean he can’t obtain goals and success.”

He wants to own a pizza restaurant one day, and she hopes he’ll achieve it.

The preliminaries for Miss Alabama’s Teen are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and the finals will be at 2 p.m. Sunday. All are at Thompson High School’s performing arts center. Tickets cost $35 for each preliminary, $45 for the finals or $85 for all events.