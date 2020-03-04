Nine young men from Inverness BSA troop earn Eagle Scout rank

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tony Ripley Inverness Eagle Scouts Feb 2020 New Eagle Scouts from the Boy Scouts of America Troop 505, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregation in Inverness are, from left to right, Ammon Ripley, Braden Jorgensen, John Watson, Ethan Jensen, Walker Cole, Gavin Reed, Zack Anderson and Lyle Jensen. Not pictured is Devin Dowdle.

Nine young men from the Boy Scouts of America Troop 505, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregation in Inverness, have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout over the past 12 months.

All the boys are either current or former students of Oak Mountain and Spain Park high schools.

Submitted by Tony Ripley.