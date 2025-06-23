Alabama Goodwill Industries promotes 3 key team members

× Expand Photos courtesy of Alabama Goodwill Industries Alabama Goodwill Industries has promoted Daniel Hancoc, left, to South district director, while Steve Lovette was named North district director and Vivian Hubbard was named payroll manager.

Alabama Goodwill Industries, which has a donation center at 6215 Tattersall Blvd., Suite 105, in the Tattersall Park shopping center and a store and donation center at 5287 U.S. 280 in the Brook Highland shopping center, recently promoted three key team members.

Daniel Hancock was promoted to South district director, while Steve Lovette was named North district director, and Vivian Hubbard was named payroll manager.

Hancock brings nearly 16 years of experience, including his early years with Goodwill Manasota in Florida and a recent 14-month role with Amity Goodwill in Ontario, Canada. Before joining AGI, Hancock consulted with Goodwill organizations throughout North America, helping to shape strategies and grow the organization’s impact.

Lovette, a seasoned leader and U.S. Air Force veteran, brings deep experience in safety, operations and contract management. Following two decades in the military, Lovette served in leadership roles at Palmetto Goodwill in South Carolina and later at Goodwill San Antonio. His career has spanned safety and security oversight, loss prevention, and government contracts supporting military bases.

Hubbard, who has helped oversee accounts payable operations across the organization, previously worked as the East region accounts receivable supervisor at Coca-Cola. She is a certified Arabic and French interpreter with training in legal interpretation.

For more information about Alabama Goodwill Industries, call 205-438-6010 or visit alabamagoodwill.org.