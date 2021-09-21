New Riverchase Baptist pastor aims to engage community

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Riverchase Baptist Church Senior Pastor Chase McLain, left, welcomes Tim and Charlotte McFarland as they arrive for Sunday school. McLain started his new role at the church in July.

Most churches have struggled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Riverchase Baptist Church had an additional hurdle to overcome.

The church was without a senior pastor from April 2020 until the summer of this year.

That’s when the pastor search committee looked within and asked Associate Pastor Chase McLain to become the senior pastor.

McLain had been an associate pastor there for seven years and developed close relationships. He knew the church’s strengths and weaknesses and shared common priorities with the congregation, said Jean Roberson, chairwoman of the pastor search committee.

So in June, the church voted to approve McLain, and he started the new role in July.

Roberson said the pastor search committee was impressed with McLain’s education level, passion and compassion for people, and relationship-driven leadership style.

Plus, “there was a pretty strong fit strategically,” she said.

While some churches aim to withdraw from the world and set themselves apart, McLain believes in having a presence in the community, building relationships with the community and being a force for good, engaging in social issues such as hunger and homelessness, Roberson said.

He’s committed to Biblical discipleship and empowering people to take responsibility for their own faith, she said.

McLain grew up in Montgomery and Alexander City, graduating from Benjamin Russell High School in 2007. He was active in the youth ministry at First Baptist Church Dadeville and felt called to go into ministry.

He moved to the Birmingham area in 2007 to attend Southeastern Bible College, graduated from there in 2011 and then graduated from Beeson Divinity School at Samford University in 2014.

Initially, McLain thought he might go into youth or music ministry or perhaps teach in a seminary or Bible college, but as he continued his studies, he felt called toward a different path — something that would help him develop his administrative and pastoral skills.

In 2014, he was offered the associate pastor job at Riverchase Baptist. He worked alongside then-Senior Pastor Jeff Greer for three years. The church went without a permanent pastor for about nine months, then had another pastor come in for nine months before leaving in April 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit high gear, he said.

McLain said when he took the associate pastor job at Riverchase, it felt like a good place for him and his wife, Alyxis, to invest. It wasn’t just a stepping stone for a couple of years, he said.

“We wanted to be in a place that wasn’t a ladder climb, but a place that we could love deeply and be loved deeply by the congregation, and we found that through lots of highs and really low lows,” he said.

The highs were seeing people come to believe in Jesus Christ, grow in their faith and develop into leaders, and the lows were the multiple transitions the church has gone through and disruptions caused by the pandemic, he said.

But it has been great to see the church come out of those challenges and be re-energized to be the church and be excited about what God is doing, McLain said.

Riverchase Baptist held strong during the pandemic and is in a growth period, he said. The church has about 400 members, and the average attendance has held steady at about 175, he said.

There are a lot of new people of all ages and demographics joining recently, he said. On a recent Sunday, about 30% of the congregation were visitors actively looking for a new church home, he said.

McLain said one of the greatest priorities for the church is to become more intentional about reaching out to people, helping meet their physical and emotional needs — all as a part of introducing them to Christ and helping them grow in their relationship with Him.

In December, the church paid off a longstanding mortgage and is getting ready to turn a 3.5-acre lot between Riverchase Baptist and Riverchase United Methodist Church into an activity field, McLain said. He wants to create a space where people can build relationships with others in the community. Possibilities include a walking track, picnic area, pavilion, open recreation space and a community garden, he said.

McLain said he’s excited to be in his new role to help lead and grow the church. “I know God has called me to these people at this time.”