Native American customs highlighted at Oct. 7 festival

× Expand Photo by Patty Bradley. A dancer performs at the 2017 Whispers From The Past festival at Aldridge Gardens. The educational event is designed to portray the past and present lives of Native Americans.

Customs of Native Americans from the Southeast will be on display at Aldridge Gardens on Sunday, Oct. 7, at the 2018 Whispers From the Past festival.

The educational event is designed to portray the past and present lives of Native Americans, including their traditions, art, cultural practices and folklore. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Medicine Tail Dancers, a group of about 25 people who sing, drum and perform powwow dances from various tribes, are tentatively scheduled to perform at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., said Debbie McDonald, the education director at Aldridge.

The Atmore-based troupe includes representatives from several Native American tribes, including the Creek, Coushatta, Choctaw and Houma tribes.

The Medicine Tail Dancers will show how lacrosse originally was played in America. The head of the group also creates jewelry by carving shells, McDonald said.

Guests will have a chance to learn how to do Cherokee leaf pounding, which essentially is using rocks to beat plants into fabric. “It gets a little noisy, but it is so fun,” McDonald said. “If nothing else, you get out every frustration you’ve ever had.”

Visitors also can see demonstrations of pine needle basket weaving, the creation of weapons and flint knapping.

There also will be crafts for children, storytellers, an anthropology club from the University of Alabama at Birmingham that will display local Native American artifacts and a group that brings artifacts from the Moundville Archeological Park in Hale County.

The event includes food and vendors. Most of the vendors and demonstrators are Native Americans, McDonald said.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students, veterans and senior adults age 65 and older. Children age 3 and younger get in free. Overflow parking and shuttles will be available at the River Oaks Village shopping center at the southern intersection of U.S. 31 and Lorna Road. Oct. 14 is set as a makeup date in case of rain Oct. 7.