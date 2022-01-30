Hoover's Most Eligible Bachelor and Bachelorette contest

Ahhh. February — the month to celebrate love, or at least the idea of romance.

As season 26 of ABC’s hit TV show “The Bachelor” is airing, we at the Hoover Sun are going to have a little fun and try to determine the most eligible bachelor and most eligible bachelorette in Hoover.

Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 14, we’re going to take nominations for people you think are the most eligible men and women in the city. What does that mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “eligible bachelor” as “an unmarried man regarded as a desirable husband.” The term “eligible bachelorette” wasn’t the dictionary, but obviously the same idea would apply for women and desirable wives.

So, we want to know — who out there would make a great catch? Who would make an ideal husband or wife for someone? Of course, the standards are subjective, and you can nominate someone for whatever reason you like, but we’d like you to tell us why you think this person is most deserving of the title.

Are they extremely attractive? Wonderful physique? Do they have a great personality, a wonderful heart of integrity, a loyal soul, a witty demeanor? Whatever it is you value and see in them, let us know.

Please include a photo of the nominee, along with their name, age, occupation (or school if a student) and reasons you are nominating them. Also, we must have contact information for the nominees to make sure they are OK with being in the contest. The only qualifications are that the person must be at least 18 years old, single and live or work in Hoover.

We’ll take nominations through Feb. 14 and then let people vote online between Feb. 21 and March 7. We’ll come back with a list of finalists and a final round of voting March 12-26, and then we plan to name the winners in the May edition of the Hoover Sun.

We know there are some great catches out there, so let us hear from you, Hoover. Make your nominations in the form below: