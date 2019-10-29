More than 600 'step up' for Down syndrome at Veterans Park in 2019 walk

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of David Leong Step Up for Down Syndrome 2019-1 More thann 600 people showed up for the 2019 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of David Leong Step Up for Down Syndrome 2019-3 More than 600 people showed up for the 2019 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of David Leong Step Up for Down Syndrome 2019-4 Sixth-grade cheerleaders from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, helped out at the 2019 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of David Leong Step Up for Down Syndrome 2019-5 The drumline from Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, was part of the festivities at the 2019 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of David Leong Step Up for Down Syndrome 2019-6 Face painting was among the activities at the 2019 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of David Leong Step Up for Down Syndrome 2019-2 A self-advocacy group called C.H.A.M.P.S. leads in the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag at the 2019 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Prev Next

More than 600 people turned out for the 20th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk at Veterans Park in Hoover this year.

The event is the biggest fundraiser for Down Syndrome Alabama and provides an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate awareness, acceptance and advocacy for people with Down syndrome.

Ashley Gann, chief meteorologist for WIAT-CBS 42, served as mistress of ceremonies for the Oct. 6 event, and Elvis Rob Productions provided music.

Sixth-grade cheerleaders from Vestavia Hills started the event, and an advocacy group made up of people with Down syndrome called C.H.A.M.P.S. led the crowd in the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag.

Rob Langford sang the national anthem, and then the Vestavia Hills High School basketball cheerleaders cheered to get everyone ready to walk. Pace for Grace, a team in honor of Grace Davis, served as grand marshal for the walk.

Families and friends then walked together, less than a mile, around the park to celebrate the milestones and accomplishments of loved ones with Down syndrome. After the walk, there was dancing, face painting, crafts, The Hoola Hoop Lady, a Nuzzi Gelato food truck and inflatables. There were even special appearances from Elsa from the Fairy Tale Project and Chuck E Cheese.

Next year’s Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk is scheduled for Oct. 4.