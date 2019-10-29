More than 50 pets receive 2019 blessing at Prince of Peace Catholic Church

by

Father John Fallon of Prince of Peace Catholic Church recently conducted the church’s annual blessing of the pets in honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi.

There were at least 50 pets gathered outside the Hoover church by the columbarium on Oct. 6, including dogs, cats, snakes and a turtle.

St. Francis believed people have a duty to protect and enjoy nature as both the stewards of God's creation and as creatures themselves. Many of the stories that surround the life of Saint Francis say he had a great love for animals and the environment.

