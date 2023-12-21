More than 200 take part in Girls Day at the Capitol in Montgomery

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama House of Representatives Girls and women pose for a photo at The Executive Mansion in Montgomery, Alabama, on Dec. 18, 2023, as part of 2023 Girls Day at the Capitol. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama House of Representatives State Rep. Susan Dubose, R-Hoover, at right, speaks to a group of girls at the 2023 Girls Day at the Capitol event in Montgomery, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023., as the 2023 Miss Alabama's Teen Elaina Burt listens. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Hal Yeager/Ala Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to a group fo girls and women assembled for Girls Day at the Capitol at The Executive Mansion on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Montgomery, Alabama. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Hal Yeager/Ala Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to a group of girls and women assembled for Girls Day at the Capitol at The Executive Mansion on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Montgomery, Alabama. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Hal Yeager/Ala Attendees at the 2023 Girls Day at the Capitol pose for a photo at The Executive Mansion in Montgomery, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama House of Representatives State Rep. Susan Dubose, R-Hoover, center, speaks to a group of girls at the 2023 Girls Day at the Capitol event in Montgomery, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama House of Representatives Girls and women listen to a presentation at the 2023 Girls Day at the Capitol in Montgomery, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. In front is the 2023 Miss Alabama's Teen Elaina Burt from Hoover, Alabama. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Sara Franklin Young women pose for a photo at the Girls Day at the Capitol event in Montgomery, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Hal Yeager/Ala Alabama Governor's Office Girls and women pose for a photo at The Executive Mansion in Montgomery, Alabama, on Dec. 18, 2023, as part of 2023 Girls Day at the Capitol. Prev Next

More than 200 girls from across Alabama, from kindergarten to high school, assembled in Montgomery this week for Girls Day at the Capitol, an event organized by state Rep. Susan DuBose, R-Hoover, and Miss Alabama’s Teen Elaina Burt, also from Hoover.

The event, held Monday, was designed to encourage young women to become involved in state government and allowed the girls to meet female elected officials at the state level and tour the Alabama Capitol Building and The Executive Mansion.

Gov. Kay Ivey also addressed the group outside The Executive Mansion.