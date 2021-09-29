Miss Hoover Foundation takes applications for Rising Stars

× Expand Photo courtesy of Miss Hoover Foundation Miss Hoover 2021 Caitlyn McTier walks on stage with her Rising Stars, Anna Bell Bentley and Loralei Coleman, at the Miss Alabama 2021 pageant in June 2021.

The Miss Hoover Foundation is accepting applications from young girls who want to be a “Rising Star” that accompanies Miss Hoover and Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen at their respective state pageants next year.

Girls must be between the ages of 7 and 11 by June 1, 2022.

The Miss Hoover Foundation plans to choose two Miss Hoover Risings Stars and one Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen Rising Star.

Whomever is chosen will have a chance to spend time and go on stage with either Miss Hoover or Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen at their state pageant, meet other candidates and get autographs, meet other Rising Stars from across the state, and receive Miss Alabama souvenirs, such as a sash, program book, T-shirt and bag.

Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen competition is March 4-6 at Thompson High School, and Miss Alabama usually is the first week in June and recently has been held at places such as the Alabama Theatre and Samford University’s Wright Center.

Girls who want to apply should email or mail a short essay about why they want to be a Rising Star, along with a $25 registration fee and contact information.

The essay and contact information can be mailed to Miss Hoover Foundation, P.O. Box 516, Thorsby, AL 35171 or emailed to misshooverfoundation@gmail.com. The registration fee can be mailed, with checks payable to Miss Hoover Foundation, or $25 can be sent via Venmo to @MissHoover-Foundation-1.

Winners are scheduled to be chosen on Nov. 1 and notified soon thereafter.