Miss Hoover, Miss Shelby County score preliminary wins in Miss Alabama 2024

× Expand Photos from Miss Alabama Facebook page Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard, at left, and Miss Shelby County 2024 Ella Kate Nichols

Miss Hoover Abbie Stockard on Wednesday night won her evening gown preliminary in the 2024 Miss Alabama competition, while Miss Shelby County Ella Kate Nichols won her talent preliminary.

It was the first of three nights of preliminary competitions in advance of the finals Saturday night. The competition is being held at the Wright Center at Samford University and includes 40 young women from across the state.

The 21-year-old Stockard, who is from Vestavia Hills, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Auburn University and hopes to obtain a doctorate of nurse anesthesia with a specialty in pediatrics.

Stockard also is one of seven finalists for the Miss Alabama Community Service Award. Her community service initiative is to bring awareness to cystic fibrosis, and she has been raising money to fight the disease for more than a decade.

Nichols, a 21-year-old from Andalusia, also attends Auburn University and is majoring in human development and family science. Her talent Wednesday night was singing “New York State of Mind.”

Marissa Luna, who lives in Greystone, also is competing in the Miss Alabama competition. She is the current Miss University of Alabama.

The Miss Alabama competition continues Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Samford University Wright Center.