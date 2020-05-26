Miss Hoover Foundation has photo contest for 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Carnaggio. Miss Hoover 2020 Caitlyn McTier.

The Miss Hoover Foundation, which puts on the Miss Hoover competition, is having a photogenic competition this year instead of a regular pageant-like competition.

The foundation is seeking headshot photos of girls from newborn to age 21 and will judge the girls in five age groups: newborn-4, 5-8, 9-12,13-16 and 17-21, said Julie Bentley, director of the foundation.

The photo competition is being held because there is no Miss America, Miss Alabama or Miss Alabama preliminaries this year, Bentley said.

The girls or their parents can email the photos to misshooverfoundation@gmail.com, along with a screenshot of the Venmo payment of the $20 entry fee, the girl’s name and age, and the parent’s name and phone number. The Venmo code for the photo competition is @MissHoover-Foundation-1. The deadline to submit photos is midnight on June 10.

All proceeds will go toward scholarships to be given in the next Miss Hoover competition, set for August 2021, Bentley said. Pictures of the winners will be published in the July edition of the Hoover Sun.

For more information, go to the Miss Hoover Foundation Facebook page.