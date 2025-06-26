Miss Hoover Emma Terry wins evening wear preliminary Wednesday night

× Expand Photo from Miss Alabama Facebook page Miss Hoover Emma Terry, center, won the evening wear preliminary at the Miss Alabama 2025 competition on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Miss Eastern Shore Rylie Dewley, left, and Miss Hidden River Abby Sosa, right, tied as winners in the talent preliminary Wednesday night.

Miss Hoover Emma Terry stood out on the state stage Wednesday night, earning a preliminary win in the evening wear category during the opening round of the 2025 Miss Alabama competition at Samford University’s Wright Center.

Terry is one of 43 women competing this week for the state crown. Miss Eastern Shore Rylie Dewley and Miss Hidden River Abby Sosa tied in the talent preliminary Wednesday night. The second round of preliminaries is Thursday night.

Terry also is one of eight finalists for the community service award. Her community impact initiative is "Stomping Out ALS One Step at at Time" in honor of her grandfather, who suffered from MLS until his death last year.

From talent and evening wear to fitness and off-stage interviews, each phase gives participants a chance to impress judges and highlight their community impact. The competition builds toward Saturday night’s crowning moment, when reigning Miss America Abbie Stockard, who was Miss Hoover 2024 and Miss Alabama 2024, returns home to pass on this year’s state title.