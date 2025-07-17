Ali Mims wows judges to become Miss Hoover 2026

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by David Bannister Ali Mims, a Harpersville resident headed to Samford University, is crowned Miss Hoover 2026 by Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 17, 2025. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Ali Mims sings opera in the Miss Hoover competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 17, 2025. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Grier Feldman waves after being crowned Miss Hoover's Teen 2026 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 17, 2025. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Contestants wait for the announcement of Miss Hoover 2026 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 17, 2025. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Ali Mims is announced as Miss Hoover 2026 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 17, 2025. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry crowns Ali Mims as Miss Hoover 2026 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 17, 2025. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry left, and Miss Hoover's Teen 2025 Christina Norman put a sash on Ali Mims as the new Miss Hoover 2026 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 17, 2025. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Grier Feldman does a baton twirling routine at the Miss Hoover's Teen 2026 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 17, 2025. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry crowns Ali Mims as Miss Hoover 2026 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Prev Next

The spotlight shimmered and the crowd held their breath as the new Miss Hoover and Miss Hoover’s Teen started their reign Thursday night.

Amid sparkling smiles and applause, Ali Mims, a Harpersville native who just graduated from Chelsea High School and is headed to Samford University, was crowned Miss Hoover 2026, and Grier Feldman from Oak Mountain High School was crowned Miss Hoover’s Teen 2026.

The annual competition drew a full house to the Hoover Public Library Theatre Thursday evening as 12 contestants for Miss Hoover and eight contestants for Miss Hoover’s Teen took center stage.

Mims is no stranger to the Miss Hoover Foundation, which put on the competition. She was Miss Hoover’s Teen 2024 and went on to win Miss Alabama’s Teen 2024 and then became first runner-up in Miss America’s Teen 2025 in January of this year, proving her poise and presence on the national stage.

Mims dazzled the crowd and judges Thursday night with her opera performance of “O Mio Babbino Caro.”

She also made an impression with her social impact initiative. She started a 501(c)(3) nonprofit called The Joyful Noise Foundation, which raises funds to provide musical instruments for special needs classrooms.

“I have competed within the Miss America organization for the last four years, and I know that all the plans I have in store — it's going to take people like the city of Hoover to really get that ball rolling because they believe in my mission,” Mims said. “They believe in the plans that I have. I really cannot wait to see what all we can do this year. And I'm so excited to be going to Miss Alabama!”

Feldman performed a baton twirling act Thursday night for her talent. She is a member of Team USA under the United States Twirling Association, where her background in dance and tumbling come together in her performances on stage.

“I've been preparing for months,” Feldman said. “This is actually my fifth year competing for Miss Alabama's Teen. I'm so excited to be able to go back on stage another year, but really I've been preparing for this my whole life. I grow each time I come on stage.”

Feldman’s social impact initiative is to bring joy and hope to children battling cancer. She was inspired by a family friend’s battle with leukemia when she was just 4 years old, and she officially launched her State of Love Foundation 501(c)(3) nonprofit at age 8.

Through donations, partnerships with local organizations and community outreach, Feldman provides support to pediatric cancer patients while raising awareness about childhood cancer.

Both young women will spend the next year representing the city of Hoover at community events, school visits and local programs, promoting their personal platforms and the values of scholarship, service, style and success.

Others in the top five for Miss Hoover were fourth runner-up Shannon Boutwell, third runner-up Madeline Pitre, second runner-up Abby Sosa and first runner-up Jayla Duncan. Other finalists for Miss Hoover’s Teen included second runner-up Britain Fuller and first runner-up Charlee Reid.

Emcees for Thursday night’s competitions were Miss Alabama Emma Terry, who was last year’s Miss Hoover winner, and Miss Alabama’s Teen Addison Shoemaker.