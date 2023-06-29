Miss Hoover 2024 competition moves up to July

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover. Finalists at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition were, from left, third runner-up Ibby Dickson, second runner-up Emma Walters, Miss Hoover 2023 Mary-Coker Green and first runner-up Emma Terry.

The Miss Hoover 2024 and Miss Hoover’s Teen 2024 competitions are scheduled for Friday, July 14, at the Hoover Public Library and will have several changes from last year.

This year’s competitions are being held a month earlier than usual because the Hoover Public Library is undergoing carpet replacement in August, and the Miss Hoover Foundation had to find a date that didn’t conflict with other preliminary competitions for Miss Alabama, said Julie Bentley, director of the competition.

The Miss Hoover competition, as with other Miss Alabama preliminaries, is expanding its age range from 18-25 to 18-28. Also, this year, 18-year-olds will have a choice to compete in preliminaries for either Miss Alabama or Miss Alabama’s Teen, so the Miss Hoover’s Teen competition will be open to ages 13-18. That allows 18-year-old girls who are still in high school to participate in the teen competition.

Only 12 contestants will be accepted for each competition, Bentley said. The winner of Miss Hoover will receive a $5,000 scholarship and compete in Miss Alabama in the summer of 2024, and the winner of Miss Hoover’s Teen will receive a $1,000 scholarship and compete in Miss Alabama’s Teen in March 2024.

The teens and young women will be judged based on a private interview (30% of their score), talent (20%), evening gown walk (20%), health and fitness walk (20%) and on-stage conversation (10%).

The competition is slated for 6 p.m. Audience admission costs $25 and includes a program.

Applications are due by July 6 and can be obtained by emailing Bentley at juliedbentley@gmail.com or calling or texting her at 205-354-9383.

Participants for both competitions must pay $35 to register on the Miss America website, and participants in the Miss Hoover’s Teen competition must pay an additional $100 registration fee to the Miss Hoover Foundation.

Applications must include signed local and state contracts, a headshot photo, a community service initiative essay, an interview fact sheet, a copy of any talent music and a talent and fitness form.