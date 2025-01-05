Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard wins Miss America 2025 in Orlando

× Expand Still shot from live Miss America broadcast by pageantvision.com Miss Hoover 2024 reacts to winning Miss America 2025 in the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.

Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard was crowned Miss America 2025 in Orlando Sunday night.

Stockard, a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills native and Auburn University student, captured what often is viewed as the most coveted title in the beauty pageant/scholarship competition arena in the United States.

After being crowned, she took her victory lap on stage at the Walt Disney Theater in the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and was immediately encircled by fellow delegates from the other 50 states and Puerto Rico as they celebrated her win amid a confetti rainstorm.

As Miss America, she wins a $50,000 scholarship. She is working to obtain a doctorate of nurse anesthesia with a specialty in pediatrics.

Miss Texas Annette Addo-Yobo was first runner-up, while others in the top five included Miss Tennessee Carley Vogel (second runner-up), Miss Florida Casana Fink (third runner-up) and Miss Ohio Stephanie Finoti (fourth runner-up)

Rounding out the top 11 were Miss Wisconsin Mandi Genord, Miss South Carolina Davis Wash, Miss Colorado Alexandra Lotko, Miss Oklahoma Lauren Frost, Miss Georgia Ludwidg Louizaire and Miss Minnesota Emily Schumacher.

Stockard, as a top five contestant, had to answer an on-stage question about how she defines success. As a top 11 contender, she also had to speak off the cuff about unemployment as a “hot topic.”

For her talent, she did a contemporary dance to Lauren Daigle’s song “You Say.” The top 11 delegates also were judged on their poise, style and grace shown during an evening gown competition and in a fitness segment that featured their physical fitness.

Stockard’s community service initiative is to bring awareness to cystic fibrosis. Earlier this week, she was named one of six winners of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Leadership Award during Miss America preliminaries.

