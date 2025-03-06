Miss America Abbie Stockard to be grand marshal at Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

× Expand Photo courtesy of ZOOM Motorsports Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard will be the grand marshal for the 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard, a Vestavia Hills native who served as Miss Hoover 2024, will serve as the grand marshal for this year’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham on May 2-4, race officials announced Wednesday.

As grand marshal, Stockard will give the official command for drivers to start their engines and participate in pre-race ceremonies. Her involvement underscores the event's dedication to promoting health and wellness, aligning with the mission of Children's of Alabama to provide comprehensive care to children in need, race officials said.

"We are thrilled to have Abbie Stockard as our grand marshal,” said Gene Hallman, president of ZOOM Motorsports, which organizes the race as part of the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Indycar Series. “Her unwavering commitment to advocacy and her inspiring journey as Miss America embody the spirit of our event. We look forward to her leading the festivities and bringing her passion for community engagement to our race weekend."

Stockard, a student at Auburn University, has been an advocate for cystic fibrosis research, so far raising more than $200,000 for the cause and now serving as a national ambassador for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She also has raised money for the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women initiative.

The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix features the same race car drivers who participate in the Indianapolis 500. Tickets for the race weekend cost $29 to $59, depending on which day you attend. Kids 15 and younger get in free with a ticketed adult. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to indyalabama.com.