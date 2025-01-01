Miss Alabama's Teen Ali Mims wins evening gown preliminary award at Miss America's Teen

× Expand Photo from Miss Alabama Facebook page Miss Alabama's Teen Ali Mims was one of three preliminary evening gown winners in the MIss America's Teen competition in Orlando on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

Miss Alabama’s Teen, Ali Mims, won one of three preliminary evening gown awards for Miss America’s Teen in Orlando Tuesday night.

Mims, a Chelsea High School student who was Miss Hoover’s Teen 2024, was wearing a black and silver sequined gown designed with help from The Clothes Tree by Deborah. Other preliminary evening gown winners were Miss Maryland’s Teen Zoe Zuzak and Miss Mississippi’s Teen Brooke Bumgarner.

The fitness preliminary winners were Miss Georgia’s Teen Carrington Manous, Miss Iowa’s Teen Avery Bradley and Miss Texas’ Teen Macie Krause.

Next up in the teen competition is the talent preliminary on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 3:30 p.m. central. Mims plans to sing an opera song, “O Mio Babbino Caro.” The talent preliminaries for Miss America’s Teen and Miss America are being streamed at pageantvision.com for $39.99 each.

The finals for Miss America’s Teen are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. central. The finals will not be on TV this year but are being streamed live for free at pageantvision.com.