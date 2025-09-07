Miss Alabama Emma Terry makes top 5 in Miss America 2026 competition

× 1 of 11 Expand Screenshot from Miss America bro Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry walks the stage during the evening gown portion of the finals for Miss America 2026 in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. × 2 of 11 Expand Screenshot from Miss America bro Miss America Abbie Stocakard, right, congratulates Miss Alabama Emma Terry for winning fourth runner-up in the Miss America 2026 competition in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. × 3 of 11 Expand Screenshot from Miss America bro Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry performs a ballet en pointe routine to the "What a feeling" song from the "Flashdance" movie during the finals for Miss America 2026 in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. × 4 of 11 Expand Screenshot from Miss America bro Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry walks the stage during the evening gown portion of the finals for Miss America 2026 in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. × 5 of 11 Expand Screenshot from Miss America bro Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry answers a question on stage during the finals for Miss America 2026 in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. × 6 of 11 Expand Screenshot from Miss America bro Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry walks the stage during the evening gown portion of the finals for Miss America 2026 in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. × 7 of 11 Expand Screenshot from Miss America bro Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry performs a ballet en pointe routine to the "What a feeling" song from the "Flashdance" movie during the finals for Miss America 2026 in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. × 8 of 11 Expand Screenshot from Miss America bro Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry walks the stage during the evening gown portion of the finals for Miss America 2026 in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. × 9 of 11 Expand Screenshot from Miss America bro Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry gets a hug after being named in the top five for Miss America 2026 in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. × 10 of 11 Expand Screenshot from Miss America bro Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry answers a question on stage during the finals for Miss America 2026 in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. × 11 of 11 Expand Screenshot from Miss America bro Miss America Abbie Stockard, left, gives a hug to Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry after Terry placed third in the Quality of Life award for her community service during the finals of the Miss America 2026 competition in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. Prev Next

Miss Alabama Emma Terry shined on the national stage at the Miss America 2026 competition in Orlando Sunday night, earning fourth runner-up while Miss New York Cassie Donegan took home the crown.

Terry, a 22-year-old Leeds native who was Miss Hoover 2025, also placed third among seven finalists for the prestigious Miss America Quality of Life Award, which honors delegates whose dedication to community service has made a meaningful impact.

Terry received a $5,000 scholarship for being fourth runner-up and a $5,000 scholarship for the community service award.

Others who made the overall top five for Miss America were third runner-up Miss Georgia Audrey Kittila, second runner-up Miss Florida Paris Richardson and first runner-up Miss Texas Sadie Schiermeyer.

The Miss America competition is scored across five categories. The private interview carries the most weight at 30% of the score, allowing judges to evaluate communication skills, leadership qualities and the ability to represent the organization.

Fitness, talent and evening wear each make up 20% of the score, focusing on confidence, performance and stage presence. The final on-stage question accounts for 10%, testing composure and the ability to think quickly under pressure.

Terry answered two questions on stage Sunday night. The first dealt with the topic of food insecurity, and Terry said she knows it’s a real problem because she knows people from her hometown of Leeds who have such struggles.

Her final on-state question was about the greatest challenge for people her age in committing their time and energy to serve causes beyond themselves. Terry said it’s important for them to find causes they are passionate about. She referenced her passion for helping families dealing with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) because of her grandfather who dealt with ALS for 22 years.

She also talked about her grandfather in a voiceover segment that played while she walked the stage during the evening gown portion of the competition Sunday night.

“Build a higher road was my grandfather's life motto, and after his 22-year battle with ALS, I've made it my own,” she said. “For me, it means turning loss into legacy and challenge into change. Whether through stomping out ALS, advocating with the American Heart Association or uplifting others through the Miss America opportunity, I am intentionally choosing to lead with purpose,” Terry said.

Terry wore a half-sparkle, half-velvet purple backless gown that shimmered under the lights with every step she took. With her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and a radiant, composed smile, Terry walked the stage with confidence.

During the final talent competition, Terry gave a ballet en pointe performance to the song “What a feeling” from the movie “Flashdance,” wearing a sparkly black costume that also reflected the lights.

Terry also was one of the Miss America delegates who raised the most money for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, which is aimed at raising awareness about cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death among women.

Another former Miss Alabama and Miss Hoover graced the Miss America stage Sunday night — Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard. Stockard took her final walk as Miss America, marking the end of her eight months as the titleholder. Stockard, also in a voiceover, reflected on her experience.

“Tonight, I leave this stage honored, grateful and still in awe that it all really happened,” she said. “I will forever hold close the people, places and moments that made this year the most meaningful one yet. Thank you, America, for letting me serve you, for trusting me with this title, for embracing me as I am, and for giving me the opportunity of loving you in return.”

The Miss America 2026 competition was hosted by Nikki Novak and Billy Gilman. This year’s celebrity judging panel included: Mayan Lopez, an actress, producer and writer; Frank Kelleher, president of the Daytona International Speedway; Frederick Anderson, international fashion designer; Jen Hale, Emmy Award-winning multi-sport reporter; and Tawny Godin Welch, Emmy Award-winning journalist and Miss America 1976.