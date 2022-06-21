Miss Alabama celebrates 100 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Miss Alabama Organization Lauren Bradford is crowned Miss Alabama 2021 on June 12, 2021.

The Miss Alabama Organization is commemorating its 100th anniversary at the end of June. The milestone actually occurred in 2021 but due to COVID-19 limitations, the celebration is taking place this year.

Forty candidates from around the state are scheduled to arrive on the campus of Samford University on Sunday, June 26, to begin competition for the title of Miss Alabama 2022. A total of $125,500 in cash scholarships will be awarded to the candidates, in addition to in-kind scholarships from colleges and universities from across the state.

“A Centennial Celebration“ is the theme of the four-night competition taking place June 29 through July 2. Each night's show will feature Lauren Bradford (Miss Alabama 2021) and first runner-up to Miss America. Joining her on stage will be Jessica Procter Gilmore (Miss Alabama 2017), Shannon Camper Chandler (Miss Alabama 2004), Julie Coons Peterson (Miss Alabama 1989) and Marcelle LeBlanc of Birmingham (Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2021). Also in attendance on the final night of competition will be Heather Whitestone McCallum (Miss America 1995) and Deidre Downs (Miss America 2005).

Mistresses of ceremonies will be Courtney Porter Orazine (Miss Alabama 2013), Callie Walker (Miss Alabama 2018) and Tammy Little Haynes (Miss Alabama 1984) for preliminary nights and Alison McCreary Gengelbach (Miss Alabama 1996) for the final night.

Numerous former Miss Alabama titleholders will perform during the celebration, including Teresa Cheatham Crosby (1978), Resha Riggins (1990), Jamie Langley Henderson (2007), Amanda Tapley McGriff (2008), Anna Laura Bryan Strider (2012) and Tiara Pennington (2019-2020).

The candidates will compete in four categories: private interview, talent, red carpet evening wear and on-stage question/social impact pitch. The interviews for the 40 candidates will be at the historic Tutwiler Hotel.

The annual Miss Alabama Golf Classic will take place Monday, June 27, at the Robert Trent Jones Oxmoor Valley golf course to raise money for scholarships.

The competition finals will be Saturday, July 2, where the Top 12 semifinalists will compete for the title. All events will be held at Samford University’s Wright Center at 7 p.m. each evening. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling the Miss Alabama Office at 205-871-6276.

— Submitted by Nan Teninbaum, president of the Miss Alabama Organization