Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard wins leadership award at Miss America 2025

Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard was named one of six winners of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Leadership Award at the 2025 Miss America competition in Orlando on Wednesday.

Stockard, a Vestavia Hills resident who was Miss Hoover 2024 when she won Miss Alabama, received a $3,300 scholarship in conjunction with that award. Other winners of that award were Miss Arkansas Camille Cathey, Miss Colorado Alexandra Lotko, Miss Maryland Bridget O'Brien, Miss New Hampshire Emiley Spencer and Miss Wisconsin Mandi Genord.

Stockard now has her talent preliminary at 6:30 p.m. central time Thursday. She’ll be performing a contemporary dance as her talent.

The finals for Miss America are Sunday at 6 p.m. central.

The talent preliminaries for Miss America and Miss America’s Teen can be streamed live online at pageantvision.com for $39.99 each, and there also is a $99 streaming bundle available to watch events live and with video on demand at the same link.

The finals for Miss America and Miss America's Teen will be streamed live for free across all time zones at pageantvision.com.

Miss Alabama’s Teen Ali Mims, who was Miss Hoover’s Teen 2024, was one of three preliminary evening gown winners in the Miss America’s Teen competition. The finals for Miss America’s Teen are at 6 p.m. Central Saturday, Jan. 4.

