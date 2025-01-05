Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard makes top 11 in Miss America 2025

× Expand Still shot from Miss America live broadcast on pageantvision.com Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard was named to the top 11 in the Miss America 2025 competition in Orlando on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.

Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, who was Miss Hoover 2024, made the top 11 in the Miss America competition in Orlando Sunday night.

Stockard, a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills resident and Auburn University student, now will compete with the other 10 semifinalists in fitness, evening gown, hot topics and talent competitions on stage to see who makes the top five. The top five finalists then will be named before Miss America 2025 is crowned.

Others in the top 11 include Miss Florida Casana Fink, Miss Texas Annette Addo-Yobo, Miss Wisconsin Mandi Genord, Miss South Carolina Davis Wash, Miss Colorado Alexandra Lotko, Miss Oklahoma Lauren Frost, Miss Georgia Ludwidg Louizaire, Miss Minnesota Emily Schumacher, Miss Tennessee Carley Vogel and Miss Ohio Stephanie Finoti.

In talent, Stockard will be performing a dance routine for her talent. Her community service initiative is to bring awareness to cystic fibrosis. Earlier this week, she was named one of six winners of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Leadership Award during Miss America preliminaries.

You can watch the rest of the live broadcast at pageantvision.com