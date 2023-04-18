Metro Roundup: Ukrainian soldiers learn new sports, activities at Lakeshore

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Supported by aquatics specialist Windy Lujano, left, Sgt. Misha Varvarych, a commander with Ukraine’s 80th Airborne Assault Brigade who lost his legs last year during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, floats on his back after flipping his canoe in the pool during a game of canoe basketball with fellow soldier, Andrii Nasada, right, in the pool at the Lakeshore Foundation on Friday, April 7, 2023. Varvarych and Nasada are participants in the Revived Soldiers Ukraine pilot program, based in Orlando, Florida. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sgt. Misha Varvarych, a commander with Ukraine’s 80th Airborne Assault Brigade who lost his legs last year during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, plays canoe basketball in the pool at the Lakeshore Foundation on Friday, April 7, 2023. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Andrii Nasada, a soldier with Ukraine’s 80th Airborne Assault Brigade who lost his legs last year during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, plays canoe basketball in the pool at the Lakeshore Foundation on Friday, April 7, 2023. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sgt. Misha Varvarych, center, a soldier with Ukraine’s 80th Airborne Assault Brigade who lost his legs last year during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gets into a canoe with support from his fiancée Ira Botvynska, and aquatics specialist, Mary Teresa Knight, as Varvarych plays canoe basketball in the pool at the Lakeshore Foundation on Friday, April 7, 2023. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Misha Varvarych, wearing a black shirt, speaks to his fellow Ukrainian, Andrii Nasada, during a game of wheelchair rugby at The Lakeshore Foundation in Homewood in early April. Prev Next

To anyone unaware of their identity, Misha Varvarych and Andrii Nasada looked like any other players in a pick-up game of wheelchair rugby taking place in early April at The Lakeshore Foundation in Homewood.

The two young Ukrainians, both of whom lost their legs in the war in their home country, were learning the game from staff members like Joon Reid and retired U.S. Paralympian Bob Lujano. Noticing that Nasada seemed uncomfortable ramming his wheelchair into others, Reid told Varvarych to tell him that it was okay to hit. Minutes later, Varvarych playfully stole the ball from Lujano, threw his head back and laughed.

It hadn’t taken long for the pair to make friends at the foundation, despite the language barrier. Thousands of miles from home, they were safe and having fun. It was a stark contrast to the horrors of war they had experienced just months before.

David and Goliath

In the early days of 2022, Nasada spent his days repairing houses. The work helped him earn money, which he used to support his parents.

First drafted in 2014 when Russia invaded and later annexed the Crimean Peninsula, Nasada was discharged a year later.

Varvarych, now a sergeant, was drafted into the military in 2016 and chose to stay, moving up in rank to the position of commander of the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He was set to be discharged Feb. 25.

But on the morning of Feb. 24, the “black morning” began, Varvarych said through a translator. Russia had again invaded Ukraine. Varvarych and others who had previously been discharged had made a promise to come back and fight should another war break out, as it was long anticipated that Russia would launch an invasion, he said.

Varvarych kept that promise and returned to fight in the brigade, alongside Nasada, who fought in a different battalion within the brigade.

The morning of Feb. 24, Ukrainians woke up to the sound of missiles and rockets exploding nearby, Varvarych said. Civilians didn’t know how to react, he said.

“It was the most frightening day in the history of Ukraine,” Varvarych said.

As Varvarych put it, the battle of David and Goliath had begun.

Ukraine has remained resilient in its fight against Russia. While it may have surprised foreign policy experts, Varvarych knew his country would stand tall.

“The whole world predicted that Kyiv [the Ukrainian capital] would stand only three days,” Varvarych said. “I knew we would fight until the end.”

Ukrainians share an agreement “in their blood,” Varvarych said, that it is better to die in battle than to die a slave. And it’s not as if this is the first time Ukrainians have been forced to defend their country. It is the country’s “modern history,” Varvarych said.

More than a year after the first missiles crossed the Ukrainian border, Varvarych is confident in the outcome.

“Yes, we will win,” Varvarych said. “No doubt.”

Still, the cost is high.

“It’s so sad the price we pay for our freedom is so high,” Varvarych said. “So many have died.”

Losing Their Legs

On May 29, 2022, at 6:42 p.m., Varvarych was leading his team inside a Russian outpost, with a mission to destroy a Russian vehicle, he said.

As they made their way into enemy territory, a mine blew up, killing one soldier and wounding two others, including Varvarych. He waited an hour for evacuation and another two hours to arrive at a hospital in Bakhmut, where doctors amputated his legs.

A little more than a month later, on July 12, Nasada was sent to bring food and communication devices to his fellow soldiers. But on the way, the truck he was in ran over a landmine, causing an explosion that cost him his legs, one eye and caused scarring to the rest of his body.

Nasada said he’s not sure how to feel about what happened. Each day is a challenge as he adjusts to his new reality.

Varvarych said he has no reason to be disappointed or sad, and is happy to be alive.

Both men have family still in Ukraine, with Nasada’s brother still serving in the war. Varvarych’s fiancee, Ira Botvynska, has traveled with him to the United States and been with him every step of the way.

While the pair plan on having a small ceremony to formalize their marriage, there won’t be a large wedding. Many of Varvarych’s best friends have already been killed, he said.

“When it’s a war, you just don’t want to celebrate anything,” he said.

Treating Heroes

Varvarych and Nasada’s journey brought them in early April to The Lakeshore Foundation, where they learned to play wheelchair rugby, swimming, pickleball and more.

After being injured on the battlefield, Varvarych and Nasada came to the United States as part of Revived Soldiers Ukraine, a nonprofit based in Orlando that provides rehabilitative services to Ukrainian soldiers and will give the men prosthetic legs.

Lakeshore is partnering with the organization to help the men learn new physical activities and sports so they can stay active despite the loss of their legs, said Jen Allred, CPO at Lakeshore.

The men met with health coaches and learned workouts they can do and games they can play, such as wheelchair rugby, Allred said. The foundation has a long history of supporting American soldiers, she said, so this was a natural fit.

Ukraine neither has the money to fund prosthetics nor the facilities to meet the needs of soldiers like Varvarych and Nasada, Varvarych said. The pair left Homewood April 11 and went back to get their new prosthetics, which will have to be adjusted every six months or so, requiring travel to the United States.

Varvarych said he wants to compete in Orlando’s Warrior Games and said he wants to start an organization like The Lakeshore Foundation back home.

“Maybe in the future, we’ll be Paralympic champions?” Varvarych said.