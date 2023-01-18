Metro Roundup: Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden dies

× Expand Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden died Jan. 10, 2023.

Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden died Tuesday, Jan. 10, at his home in Mountain Brook. He was 85.

Born Lawrence Terry Oden, the alumnus of Woodlawn High School and Auburn University was a veteran of the U.S. Army Security Agency and a member of the Special Forces Club in London, England. He was a member of the Mountain Brook City Council for four years and mayor of the city for 20 years.

Visitation for Oden was Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the parlor of Canterbury Methodist Church, and the funeral followed at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church.

Oden is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra; two daughters, Christie of Birmingham and Mary Elliott (Timothy) of Ashburn, Virginia; and three grandchildren, Jacob, Keaghan, and Zachary.