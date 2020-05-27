Messina accepted into US Naval Academy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Belmont Studios. Nicholas Messina, a 2020 graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School, has been accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy.

Nicholas Messina of Hoover has been accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy.

Messina, the son of Frank and Kimberly Messina, is a 2020 graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School and was nominated for the academy by U.S.Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham.

He served as senior class vice president, vice president of the Christian Students Modeling Christ club, a student ambassador for two years and a member of both the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta math honor society. He had a 4.5 GPA. Messina also was captain of the John Carroll varsity soccer team, for which he played for four years.

In addition to being accepted in the U.S. Naval Academy, Messina attended the summer seminar for the U.S. Air Force. He also was accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point’s Student Leadership Experience but was unable to attend because it conflicted with his Naval and Air Force summer sessions.

