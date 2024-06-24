Megan Montgomery Foundation adds two men to speakers bureau

× Expand Photos courtesy of the Megan Montgomery Foundation Anondo Banerjee, left and Abraham Evans are new members of the speakers bureau for the Megan Montgomery Foundation, which aims to prevent domestic violence before it starts.

The Megan Montgomery Foundation, a Hoover-based organization which aims to stop domestic violence before it starts, has added two men to its volunteer speakers bureau, including a Hoover resident.

The new additions to the speakers bureau are:

Hoover resident Anondo Banerjee, who is the strategy director for postsecondary success at Alabama Possible, a nonprofit that seeks to break down barriers to prosperity

Abraham Evans III, assistant director of Greek life at Samford University

Banerjee, who has a master’s degree in public health, has a primary focus at Alabama Possible of working on the Alabama College Attainment Network’s goal of increasing the number of Alabama students working toward a postsecondary credential. He has served as a consultant at LifeLabs Learning and as a sexual violence prevention coordinator at Miami University of Ohio.

Evans is a business administration graduate from Alabama State University and director of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. He also is certified and trained as a John Maxwell speaker consultant and leadership coach.

Both Banerjee and Evans are available to speak to civic clubs, youth groups, men’s organizations, faith organizations and any group wanting to learn about the mission of the Megan Montgomery Foundation and the grant funding available to schools and nonprofits for domestic violence prevention programs.

The foundation seeks to empower young dating adults with skills to recognize unhealthy relationships and intervene before they escalate to violence.

Other members of the speakers bureau include Kristy Stewart of Synovus Bank, Denita Bearden from the Birmingham Housing Authority, retired UAB softball coach Marla Townsend and Dotti Bailey of Bailey Consulting.

To schedule speakers, contact Meredith Montgomery-Price, Megan Montgomery’s sister and executive director of the foundation, at 205-568-7474.

The Megan Montgomery Foundation was created in memory of a Hoover woman who was slain by her estranged husband in 2019 four days before she was set to testify in court against him. The foundation was started by her mother, stepfather and sister.

To date, the foundation has distributed $161,500 to schools and nonprofits to prevent relationship violence before it starts. For more information, visit megansfoundation.org.