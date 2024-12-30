Meet the second class of Ignite Hoover Youth Leaership

The second class of the Ignite Hoover Youth Leadership program is about halfway through its year.

The group includes 33 high school students from Hoover, including 24 from Hoover High School, six from Spain Park High School and three from the Altamont School, a private school in Birmingham.

The program is designed to identify and develop young leaders and help them increase their sense of civic responsibility so they can have a positive impact as leaders in the community and help their community become a better place to live, work and play.

The students meet once a month for most months of the school year, studying topics such as city government, public safety, entrepreneurship, careers, finances, diversity and service opportunities.

Meet the students in this year’s class: