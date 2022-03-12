Meet the finalists for Hoover's Most Eligible Bachelorette

× Expand The three finalists for Hoover's most eligible bachelorette are, from left, Jordan Cotney, Melissa Hughey and Katie Whalen.

The people have spoken in our quest to find Hoover’s most eligible bachelorette.

After soliciting nominations from the public for two weeks, we had 12 women nominated who agreed to participate in the contest. See all 12 of them here. Then, we asked the public to vote on those 12 nominees, and these are the top three vote-getters.

So now it’s your turn to help pick the winner. We’ve once again included the reason given for nominating each woman. You can vote once, and voting will be open through March 26.

We also had a vote among three nominees for Hoover’s most eligible bachelor and will announce the winner soon.

Here are the finalists for Hoover’s most eligible bachelorette, with the voting tool at the bottom. Who is the best catch?

JORDAN COTNEY

Sarah Partain Photography

Name: Jordan Cotney

Age: 25

Occupation: Speech language pathologist

Reason for nominating her: Jordan is a great cook AND has a job, so she would be an ideal wife! She is loyal, kind and humble. Always up for an adventure, exercising and eating!

MELISSA HUGHEY

Name: Melissa Hughey

Age: 33

Occupation: Registered dietitian

Reason for nominating her: This person is my sister. She is the most amazing person I know, and any guy would be lucky to know her!

KATIE WHALEN

Name: Katie Whalen

Age: 31

Occupation: Pediatric hematology/oncology nurse at Children's of Alabama; owns Brie Mine Bham charcuterie business

Reason for nominating her: Katie is an amazing, beautiful young woman with a huge heart. Her day job is caring for children with cancer as a nurse at Children's of Alabama. She also owns an extremely successful charcuterie small business in her free time. People who know her say she is kind, caring, funny and as beautiful inside as she is on the outside. She is generous with her time and her energy, and an incredibly loyal friend. She has had HORRIBLE luck with less than stellar men so far, and I would love for her to find someone who treats her like the treasure that she is.