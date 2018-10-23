Masquerade ball to benefit Alzheimer’s research

× Expand Photo courtesy of Joan Baucom. From left, Carol Reyer, Janet Morrow, Joan Baucom and Sherrill Howland pose at the 2017 ARCS Grand Masquerade Ball, which raises money for Alzheimer’s research.

The third annual Grand Masquerade Ball to benefit the Alzheimer’s Research and Care Society (ARCS) is set for this month, offering residents in the Birmingham area a chance to dress up and have fun for a good cause.

This year’s event will be held on Nov. 17 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Hoover Country Club, located at 3140 Club Drive, after being held at the Vestavia Country Club last year. The ball will feature a silent auction for those who attend. Joan Baucom with ARCS, which facilitates the event, said attendees are encouraged to dress in masquerade attire.

Local band Total A$$ets will perform music during the event, and tickets will include food. A cash bar will also be offered. Tickets are $75 per person, Baucom said.

The foundation provides grants to hospitals and community organizations, such as adult day care centers, that go toward Alzheimer’s research, Baucom said.

More information about the event, as well as ticket information, can be found on the foundation’s website, alzarcs.org. Those looking to purchase individual tickets should visit the website, alzarcs.org/grand-masquerade-ball.html, and click on the “Donate” link. Once taken to the PayPal page, guests should list each attendee’s name in the “Message” box and donate $75 per person.