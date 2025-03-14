Mairead Nesbitt to perform at Hoover Library Theatre March 20-21

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Hassett Photography Mairead Nesbitt is scheduled to perform at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Ala., on March 20-21, 2025.

Grammy-nominated and Emmy-nominated artist and composer Máiréad Nesbitt is slated to play in concert at the Hoover Library Theatre next week.

Nesbitt has two shows scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 20, and Friday, March 21.

Hailed as “a demon of a fiddle player” by The New York Times, Nesbitt has played to millions around the world as the featured violinist and founding member of the globetrotting Celtic Woman. She is the featured soloist in Disney’s newest Epcot show “Harmonious Live” on Disney+, is a featured soloist in “Rock Me Amadeus” and has performed at both the White House and the Pentagon for four U.S. presidents.

Both shows are sold out, but the Library Theatre keeps a waiting list to sell any returned tickets. To be added to the waiting list, call the Library Theatre box office at 205-444-7888. Tickets are $38.