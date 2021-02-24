Longtime Shades Mountain Baptist pastor set to retire

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Danny Wood, longtime pastor at Shades Mountain Baptist Church, sits in the front pew of the worship center. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo Courtesy of Shades Mountain Baptist Church. Shades Mountain Baptist Pastor Danny Wood preaches in October 2020. Prev Next

When Danny Wood and his wife, Janice, moved to Mobile in 1983, they built their dream house, Wood said.

“This is where we’ll be forever,” Wood recalled saying at the time.

Six months later, Wood resigned his position with the former South Central Bell company, and moved his family to Fort Worth, Texas, where he attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary after feeling that God was calling him into Christian ministry.

Fourteen years later, Wood returned to Shades Mountain Baptist Church: the church he had once called home, the church in which he had been married and ordained, and the church from which he’ll retire in after more than 20 years as lead pastor.

“He was the best pastor I ever worked with,” said Keith Habermas, who worked with Wood for 14 years as executive pastor at Shades Mountain. “Danny was a great visionary.”

Wood succeeded Charles Carter, who also served as pastor at Shades Mountain for more than 20 years. “Anytime you follow a legend, it’s challenging,” Wood said.

Wood said he learned the necessity of balancing making changes and looking to the future while honoring the church’s past.

Coming from a business background helped Wood as he entered the ministry, he said.

“I really had a good understanding of leadership,” he said.

He also had a good understanding of finances and understood how to take risks while also being smart, taking what he called “God-sized steps.” This was especially helpful as the church underwent four capital campaigns, with the entire campus being redone over the years, Wood said. It’s been “pretty satisfying” to see each building renovated or replaced, he said.

Wood said his favorite part of ministry has been the people, including at Shades Mountain.

“It’s a very loving congregation,” he said.

There’s never a concern about whether a need will be met when one arises in the church, and the congregation consistently looks for ways to serve others, Wood said.

In addition, they consistently step out in faith to go on mission trips. In the last 19 years, Shades Mountain has done ministry in 80 countries, 21 time zones and all 50 states and takes 35 trips each year, Wood said. They have planted 15 churches internationally and 38 in North America. It was something the church grew into upon Wood’s arrival. Church members had always given to missions but took a step forward in going on mission trips, Wood said.

“We love to be able to advance the kingdom of God,” he said.

Wood takes pride in how the church has continued to grow in its emphasis on missions. It has become part of the church’s DNA, he said.

Habermas said Wood has a great sense of humor, which is needed in ministry.

“You need humor to get you through situations you encounter,” he said.

Wood is also a man of integrity, Habermas said.

During his time in ministry, Wood said he has learned that he is totally dependent on God.

“If it’s in my earthly power, it’s not going to get done,” he said.

Wood also said he’s had an incredible staff that he believes could run a small country and has a forward-looking attitude.

While he will miss the camaraderie with his fellow staff members, Wood said he’ll still live in the area. He said he chose to retire this year because he’s nearing 70 years old, and he didn’t want to pastor past that age. Knowing the church would have to make long-term changes coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wood said retiring now allows the church to find a pastor who can shepherd the church through those changes and cast a new vision for the church.

The church has hired an executive search firm to assist their pastor search committee, and Wood hopes to have someone hired by mid-summer, though they would not start until August so they could have time to wrap up their ministry at their previous church.

As he steps away, Habermas said Wood leaves a legacy of impacting many lives locally, through counseling, preaching and leadership, as well as impacting the world through missions.

So, what’s next for Wood?

“I will rest, recalibrate,” Wood said of his pending retirement.

After that, Wood said he’ll look forward to the next chapter of his life. “I know I’ll be doing something.”