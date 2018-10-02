Local to participate in Where's the Chair breast cancer fundraiser

× Expand Courtesy of American Cancer Society Where's The Chair Wednesdays The American Cancer Society's Junior Executive Board is holding Where's The Chair Wednesdays as a fundraiser for breast cancer awareness.

The American Cancer Society’s Junior Executive Board will be holding a Where’s the Chair Wednesdays awareness campaign in October. The event invites participants to search for a giant pink chair around Birmingham in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

During the challenge, participants can listen to Birmingham Mountain Radio (107.3) for clues of the pink chair’s whereabouts from 7-9 a.m. Using the clues, they will have to locate and post a picture following American Cancer Society Birmingham with #WheresTheChairWednesdays on Instagram. The first person to complete these tasks is the challenge winner. The locations will hold breast cancer awareness information, along with important facts and screening guidelines.

The JEB’s mission is to support the ACS in bringing awareness to all types of cancer through volunteering and fundraising. The Where’s the Chair Wednesdays awareness campaign is just one of their events created to aid the ACS in bringing awareness and care to Birmingham.

The JEB includes Hoover resident Payton Paulovich, who said awareness is the reason she believes supporting the American Cancer Society will help the fight to end cancer. Paulovich participates in ACS initiatives to encourage people to volunteer or donate.

“Donations help fund the fight against cancer through cancer research, patient support, educational programs and many other outlets in the community,” Paulovich said. “Volunteer opportunities, on the other hand, empower people from different communities to play a role in saving lives, while impacting their own lives.”

Though many people are affected by cancer in some way, there are still many who do not get involved for various reasons, Paulovich said. Because ACS relies on volunteer donations and support, an increase in involvement means more funds and effort going into the battle to end cancer.

“We all have been affected by cancer in some way, shape or form,” Paulovich said. “My first-hand experience was six years ago when my grandfather passed away from lymphoma.”

She’s also seen a positive side of the battle, with her great aunt being a breast cancer survivor.

“The more people who get involved to support organizations like the American Cancer Society through volunteering or donating, the more we can create awareness, impact our community and hopefully one day live in a world without cancer,” Paulovich said.