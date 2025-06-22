× Expand Photo from Leadership Hoover Facebook page Leadership Hoover Executive Director Jennifer Whisenant, center, is retiring after three years in the role.

Leadership Hoover Executive Director Jennifer Whisenant is retiring from her position with the organization, so now the group is looking for a new administrator.

Whisenant has been executive director for Leadership Hoover for the past three years. She also was a member of the group’s first graduating class in 2018. Whisenant also has served as executive director of the Birmingham Automobile Dealers Association and Greater Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

The Leadership Hoover organization is a nonprofit group whose goal is to each year develop a class of qualified, highly motivated people who are interested in expanding their leadership skills, deepening their sense of civic responsibility and becoming more involved in helping their community while learning first-hand about the issues and needs in the city.

Each year, about 30 people are selected to spend time together one day a month learning about various aspects of the city and committing to work on a project together to help meet a need in the city.

The executive director for Leadership Hoover is responsible for tasks such as budgeting, securing sponsorships, organizing books and records, planning for and leading class days and graduations, overseeing the recruitment of participants, arranging speakers and meals, working with the board of directors, maintaining the group’s website and social media channels, and providing direction for Hoover’s Ignite youth leadership program.

The ideal candidate for the job should have three to five years of leadership experience, business acumen, outstanding communication skills, knowledge of accounting software, understanding of the city of Hoover and its relationship to the region, an office area from which to work, a storage area for supplies and a commitment to the mission of Leadership Hoover and the Ignite youth leadership program.

Resumes from interested candidates are due by June 30 and should be emailed to leadershiphooveral@gmail.com.