× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Metro Kiwanis. (L to R): Alabama Kiwanis Governor-Elect Bob Brown, Kala Waldron of Night to Shine and Hoover Metro Kiwanis President David LeCompte.

The Hoover Metro Kiwanis club recently donated $1,000 to Night to Shine, which is part of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

This organization sponsors a Prom Night for people with special needs. It's nationwide and Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church is one of the local host churches this year.

Submitted by Hoover Metro Kiwanis.