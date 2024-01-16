Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue having 'adorkable pet portrait' fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center is having an "adorkable pet portrait" fundraiser.

Pets, like people, can find themselves in some awkward, yet amusing, situations sometimes, and we humans sometimes are quick enough to capture it on camera.

A lot of pet photos can be described as adorable, but some are more aptly called “adorkable,” according to the Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue Center in Hoover.

The rescue center has decided to do a fundraiser to give people “adorkable pet portraits.” For $15, a volunteer for the Haven will sketch out a portrait of your pet based on the “adorkable” photo you provide, with “adorkable” meaning “unfashionably or socially awkward in a way regarding as appealing or cute.”

The Haven has maybe four or so volunteers who are actual artists, so you might get lucky and actually get a good portrait, but part of the fun of this fundraiser is seeing the other volunteers trying to produce something loosely recognizable as your pet, said Rita Bowman, the founder and executive director for the Haven.

“Most of us can’t draw our way out of a paper bag,” the rescue center said on its website fundraiser page.

The portraits may be more like fun caricatures, and the intent of this is not perfection, but just to have a fun way of raising money for the Haven, Bowman said. Money currently is needed to help pay vet bills for the cats and kittens the center helps and to upgrade the electrical system for the house in which up to 55 of the cats live.

Each photo submitted should be accompanied by a minimum donation of $15, and donors should expect the portrait to be of only one pet. However, donors can submit multiple pets in different photos, Bowman said. The fundraiser is not just for pets that are cats; other pets are allowed, too.

A digital image of the portrait will be emailed to the donor, and the donor can pick up the actual, original portrait at Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue at 3432 Old Columbiana Road or the Gatos & Beans coffee shop and cat café in Birmingham’s Avondale community at 4348 Third Court S. For an additional charge, the original portrait can be mailed.

This fundraiser should last through at least mid-February, Bowman said.

To submit a photo and make a donation, go to kittykathavenrescue.org/adorkable-pet-portraits.