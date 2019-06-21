Jazz in the Park coming to Ross Bridge

× Expand Courtesy of Magic City Smooth Jazz Jazz in the Park A performer at one of the free concerts presented in the spring, summer and early fall of 2018 by Magic City Smooth Jazz in the annual Jazz in the Park series in Birmingham and other Alabama communities.

The Jazz in the Park series, presented by Magic City Smooth Jazz, will make its way to Ross Bridge this month during its summer season.

On July 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the entrance to the Ross Bridge community, musicians will perform various types of jazz to entertain residents and visitors, said Bernard Lockhart, founder and executive director of Magic City Smooth Jazz.

The event is open to the public, as the group wants to attract “as many [people] as possible,” Lockhart said. While residents of Ross Bridge are expected to show up, Lockhart said he’s seen people traveling from all over the area to watch the performances.

“It’s designed for people in their local communities to enjoy … but people travel to see it,” Lockhart said.

Sherry Reeves, a flautist, and Phil Denny, a saxophone player from Detroit, will entertain the crowd, Lockhart said.

“We do [Jazz in the Park] primarily to expose and engage the audience to various styles of jazz,” Lockhart said.

The series primarily goes to underserved communities, and uses jazz to bring people together in a friendly atmosphere with a “diverse audience,” Lockhart said.

Other performances in the Birmingham area include an Aug. 4 performance in Lipscomb, an Aug. 11 performance at W.C. Patton Park in Birmingham, an Aug. 25 performance in Midfield and an Oct. 13 performance in Mountain Brook.

For more information, visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com.