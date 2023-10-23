Iron Giant Percussion to perform 'In C' at Hoover Library Theatre on Oct. 24

× Expand Iron Giant Percussion

Iron Giant Percussion, a Birmingham-based percussion quartet, is scheduled to perform Terry Riley’s “In C” musical piece Tuesday night in the Hoover Library Theatre.

The performance, scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m., will include a myriad of other guest musicians.

“In C” consists of 53 short numbered musical phrases, lasting from half a beat to 32 beats, and each phrase may be repeated an arbitrary number of times at the discretion of each musician in the ensemble.

The piece was composed by Terry Riley in 1964 and first recorded in 1968 with CBS Records. In 2022, the 1968 long-play recording of “In C was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry.