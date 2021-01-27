Inverness golf pro named as Top 50 golf coach

× Expand Photo courtesy of Operation 36. Inverness Country Club golf professional Troy Raybon was named by Operation 36, a golf player development program, as a 2020 Top 50 Golf Coach.

Operation 36, a golf player development program, has named Inverness Country Club professional Troy Raybon as a 2020 Top 50 Golf Coach.

The Operation 36 Top 50 Golf Coach list uses quantitative measures to determine who is making the biggest impact on golf through their program.

Golf coaches are evaluated by their use of formal golf matches throughout the year, application of the Operation 36 curriculum, assessing golfers’ progress throughout the season, and the use of online social tools to encourage more practice and play.

Operation 36 Co-founder Ryan Dailey said it has always been the program’s long-term vision to be able to recognize coaches that are measurably having a positive impact on the golf industry.

“We can confidently say that these 50 coaches are delivering an amazing experience to their families based on measurable results,” Dailey said. “We are proud to be associated with these individuals who are leaders in our industry and are carrying the torch to the goal of creating 1 million golfers by 2025.”

Raybon said his teaching style as a coach and instructor is to foster positive development within each of his students to help them reach their personal goals. For more information about his coaching program, visit operation36golf.com/#/community-map/9.

The full list of Operation 36’s 2020 Top 50 golf coaches can be found at operation36.golf/2020-top-50-coaches.

Submitted by Operation 36.