Ignite Hoover youth leadership program welcomes 2025-26 class

The Ignite Hoover youth leadership program has chosen 32 students for its 2025-26 class.

The rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors were selected for their outstanding leadership potential, academic achievement and commitment to community engagement.

The Ignite Hoover program is designed to cultivate the next generation of changemakers through immersive workshops, service projects and mentorship to help the students gain critical skills in civic leadership, personal development and career readiness.

“This year’s cohort represents the bright future of Hoover and beyond,” said Terri Coleman, a board member of Ignite Hoover. “These students have demonstrated excellence not only in the classroom, but also in their desire to lead, serve and make a lasting impact.”

The 2025–2026 class will participate in a yearlong experience that includes leadership seminars, business and civic engagement opportunities, and networking with top professionals and city leaders.

