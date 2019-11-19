Hoover woman begins new life, career journey after epilepsy diagnosis

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama. Sara Franklin horizontal Sept 2019 Sara Franklin, a resident of Hoover, is the new executive director for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama. Franklin was diagnosed with epilepsy in late 2018. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Sara Franklin, executive director for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama, puts boxes of donated cookies from Bud’s Best Cookies into her vehicle. Bud’s Best Cookies donated seven cases of cookies for the Walk to End Epilepsy, held Nov. 2. Prev Next

Sara Franklin had her world shaken in August 2018 — literally.

The Hoover native and new mother was asleep in her home in the Kirkman Preserve community when she, for the first time in her life, experienced what is known as a tonic clonic seizure, sometimes called a grand mal seizure.

Her husband, Drew, woke up to her convulsing in the middle of the night and immediately called 911. She was unconscious during the seizure, which lasted 5 to 10 minutes, and Hoover paramedics recommended she go to the emergency room.

Doctors determined it was probably a one-time event, but recommended she see a neurologist for further testing. An MRI and electroencephalogram (EEG) found nothing alarming, but in November, Franklin experienced some partial seizures, where she had a blank stare, laughed and didn’t respond for about 30 seconds.

It was then that doctors determined she has epilepsy, a neurological disorder associated with abnormal electrical activity in the brain. The diagnosis changed her life and her career path.

Franklin, who had been in the public relations business for more than six years, stepped away from her job with The Lollar Group in December 2018 while doctors evaluated her seizures and sought a solution.

Because Alabama law prohibits people from driving for six months after having a seizure, the logistics of getting herself to work and meetings and her son to childcare had become challenging.

Franklin stayed active with the Alabama chapter of the Public Relations Society of America and through that learned of a new job opportunity.

Garland Stansell, the chief communications officer for Children’s of Alabama hospital, also serves as chairman of the advisory board for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama. After learning of Franklin’s epilepsy diagnosis and job situation, he informed her the foundation was looking for a new executive director.

Stansell encouraged Franklin to apply, and she got the job. The hiring decision was made by the Epilepsy Foundation of America, but Stansell, who also lives in Hoover, said he gave Franklin a strong endorsement. Having known Franklin for about 10 years, Stansell knew she was good at networking, strategic planning and follow through. Perhaps more importantly, he knew she is a person of integrity who would deliver results for the foundation, he said.

“I did not hesitate to recommend her,” Stansell said. “I knew she would be the kind of person we would need.”

The fact that she has epilepsy herself gives her additional motivation, he said.

In 2018, The Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama in became a full-fledged chapter of the national organization (instead of just an affiliate) and moved the office to the Birmingham area from Mobile, with a spot in Barbizon Building off Lorna Road in Hoover.

Franklin, 31, started her new job in September. While it isn’t what she originally envisioned herself doing, she said she is excited for the opportunity.

“I’m blessed to be here, and I want to use it as a way to serve others in Alabama that struggle with epilepsy,” she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are more than 54,000 people in Alabama with active epilepsy. That is more than those with Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy combined, yet epilepsy receives one-tenth the research funding of any one of those disorders, Franklin said.

“A lot of people who have severe epilepsy live below the poverty line and don’t have access to the care they need,” Franklin said. “They need service, and they need assistance, and they need help finding answers.”

Some of Franklin’s primary jobs will be raising money to help inform people about epilepsy and helping connect people with different agencies and medical providers across the state who can help them.

“My eyes have just been opened, and my heart is just wanting to help people who are in this situation,” she said.

The past year has been challenging for the Franklin family because, in addition to her bout with epilepsy, during the spring, Franklin’s husband was in intensive care in the hospital twice due to a sinus infection that leaked into his skull. He’s doing well now, but family members at times weren’t sure he would survive. At the same time, Franklin is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Franklin said they are thankful for the quality medical care they received and all the family and friends who sacrificed to help them get through their challenges. They also learned to trust God more, she said.

“This past year, we’ve had to completely let go of our plans and see what He has for us,” she said. “We can all turn our pain into purpose. It’s about recognizing the fact that we aren’t promised an easy life as followers of Jesus, nor are we guaranteed a certain number of days on this Earth. We are here to glorify God for the number of days we are here, and to point others toward Him. He is the one that provides peace, no matter our circumstances.”

To learn more about the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama, go to epilepsy.com/alabama.