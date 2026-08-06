Hoover teen wins inaugural Miss Iconic USA Teen title

× Expand Photo by Sheldon Smith Photography

Lucy Helland, a 16-year-old incoming sophomore at Hoover High School, was named first runner-up at the Alabama Volunteer pageant in Oxford before winning the inaugural Miss Iconic USA Teen title the following week.

The national pageant, Miss Iconic USA, was held at Oaklawn Resort and Casino in Hot Springs, Arkansas, from July 30 to Aug. 1. Helland competed in fitness, evening gown, runway and on-stage question categories after being named a top five finalist.

Along with the crown, Helland was named most photogenic and won the overall fitness award. She received a prize package valued at more than $6,000 along with a cash scholarship.

Helland will spend the next year promoting her platform, "Limitless Together," which supports and advocates for people with special needs. She will pass her crown to the next winner July 31, 2027, in Arkansas.

Helland is available for speaking engagements and community appearances. Her parents can be reached at stacyandnick@yahoo.com.