Hoover Sun Best of 2025: 5 stories we loved

They made us laugh, nod, cheer or call someone to say, “Did you see this?” These five stories stayed with us — whether about family legacy, long walks, big decisions or quiet excellence. In a city as driven as Hoover, these pieces reminded us to pause and notice the people who make it move.

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt The Ayers family operates the StarDome comedy club in Hoover. From left: Dena Giglio, CheChe Ayers, Bruce Ayers and Gina Zimmerman. The StarDome this year is celebrating its 41st year of business, with a legacy of helping launch the careers of some of the nation's most famous stand-up comics.

“First family of comedy at The StarDome” (by Tim Stephens): Bruce and CheChe Ayers, daughters Gina and Dena — a family business that launched careers and gave Birmingham a date-night institution. Forty-plus years on, they’re still evolving with the algorithms and filling the room with laughter — and anniversaries.

“Class of 2025” (by Emily Reed): Born into the iPhone era, shaped by a pandemic, stepping into an AI-tilted economy. Spain Park’s Javairia Jehangir: “Face-to-face conversations are so much better than digital.” Psychologist Josh Klapow saluted a class that has “shown an incredible amount of flexibility and adaptation.”

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover City Schools Riverchase Career Connection Center The Riverchase Career Connection Center will offer instruction in five areas: building sciences, culinary arts and hospitality, cyber innovation, health sciences, and fire and emergency services.

“Real-world ready: RC3” (by Emily Reed): Hoover’s Riverchase Career Connection Center scaled to 750-plus students across seven academies, and the pipeline is real — Hoover Fire Chief Clay Bentley has already hired roughly eight RC3-trained recruits. Kids leave with credentials, options and momentum.

× Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines. Eric and EJ Kerley, a father-son duo who represent a divided family. Eric is the last Buc to make it to the SEC from the old Berry High before the school closed to make way for Hoover High. He's a Hoover Athletics Hall of Famer. But his son now stars for Spain Park. They're Hoover through and through on both sides of the rivalry.

“The Kerleys” (by Tim Stephens): The rise of Spain Park as a football power and top-shelf school alongside tradition-rich Hoover, told through father Eric (last Berry High Buc to sign SEC) and son EJ (record-setting Spain Park linebacker). Two schools, one city, one citywide standard.

× Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett. Hoover resident Nancy Kamm is putting her best foot forward in her 80s, maintaining an active lifestyle.

“Nancy Kamm’s 84-mile trek” (by Kelli S. Hewett): For her 80th birthday, the Galleria Woods resident set her sights on Hadrian’s Wall. A nasty fall, a sprained ankle, a day of doubt — she kept moving to show age can be more about going the distance than marking time.