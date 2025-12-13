Hoover Sun Best of 2025: 5 stories we loved

They made us laugh, nod, cheer or call someone to say, “Did you see this?” These five stories stayed with us — whether about family legacy, long walks, big decisions or quiet excellence. In a city as driven as Hoover, these pieces reminded us to pause and notice the people who make it move.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
The Ayers family operates the StarDome comedy club in Hoover. From left: Dena Giglio, CheChe Ayers, Bruce Ayers and Gina Zimmerman. The StarDome this year is celebrating its 41st year of business, with a legacy of helping launch the careers of some of the nation's most famous stand-up comics.
“First family of comedy at The StarDome” (by Tim Stephens): Bruce and CheChe Ayers, daughters Gina and Dena — a family business that launched careers and gave Birmingham a date-night institution. Forty-plus years on, they’re still evolving with the algorithms and filling the room with laughter — and anniversaries.
“Class of 2025” (by Emily Reed): Born into the iPhone era, shaped by a pandemic, stepping into an AI-tilted economy. Spain Park’s Javairia Jehangir: “Face-to-face conversations are so much better than digital.” Psychologist Josh Klapow saluted a class that has “shown an incredible amount of flexibility and adaptation.”
Image courtesy of Hoover City Schools
Riverchase Career Connection Center
The Riverchase Career Connection Center will offer instruction in five areas: building sciences, culinary arts and hospitality, cyber innovation, health sciences, and fire and emergency services.
“Real-world ready: RC3” (by Emily Reed): Hoover’s Riverchase Career Connection Center scaled to 750-plus students across seven academies, and the pipeline is real — Hoover Fire Chief Clay Bentley has already hired roughly eight RC3-trained recruits. Kids leave with credentials, options and momentum.
Photo by Tosha Gaines.
Eric and EJ Kerley, a father-son duo who represent a divided family. Eric is the last Buc to make it to the SEC from the old Berry High before the school closed to make way for Hoover High. He's a Hoover Athletics Hall of Famer. But his son now stars for Spain Park. They're Hoover through and through on both sides of the rivalry.
“The Kerleys” (by Tim Stephens): The rise of Spain Park as a football power and top-shelf school alongside tradition-rich Hoover, told through father Eric (last Berry High Buc to sign SEC) and son EJ (record-setting Spain Park linebacker). Two schools, one city, one citywide standard.
Photo by Kelli S. Hewett.
Hoover resident Nancy Kamm is putting her best foot forward in her 80s, maintaining an active lifestyle.
“Nancy Kamm’s 84-mile trek” (by Kelli S. Hewett): For her 80th birthday, the Galleria Woods resident set her sights on Hadrian’s Wall. A nasty fall, a sprained ankle, a day of doubt — she kept moving to show age can be more about going the distance than marking time.