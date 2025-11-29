Hoover Sun Best of 2025: 5 people who moved the needle

× Expand Staff photo Mayor Nick Derzis is sworn in.

Hoover turned a page in 2025 — and these five helped write the chapter. From new leadership and landmark recognition to exits that capped decades of service, each story reflects where Hoover’s been and where it’s headed next. Some built momentum. Some made history. All moved the needle.

Nick Derzis (Hoover’s new mayor): The police chief unseated Frank Brocato, 56%-44% (9,172-7,322), and promptly framed a transition around transparency, stormwater fixes and retail revitalization at Riverchase and Patton Creek. Promises on the table: regular town halls and a forensic audit (“I’m not taking over a city this size until we can account for all the money”). A broad transition team is already working across key sectors.

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Katie Collins reads a book to her first grade class on Dec. 17, 2024. Collins, a teacher at Bluff Park Elementary, was named teacher of the year in Hoover, Alabama for 2024-2025.

Katie Collins (Alabama Teacher of the Year): The Bluff Park Elementary first-grade teacher put a spotlight on independence, problem-solving and real play. Her classroom piloted the Let Grow and Let’s Play models. She’ll spend 2025-26 traveling the state, podcasting from the road and cheerleading for teachers.

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hoover's DeWayne Brown (55) shoots for 2-points in the second half of a boys Class 7A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The Bucs defeated Central-Phenix City 57-49 to advance to the state championship game Saturday. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

DeWayne Brown (Mr. Basketball): Hoover is known nationally for football; Brown became the school’s first Mr. Basketball, the anchor of a 35-0 boys season and a third straight 7A state title.

Expand Photo from Abbie Stockard Instagram page Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard was one of six winners of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Leadership Award at the Miss America 2025 competition.

Abbie Stockard (Miss America): A national crown with Hoover roots (Miss Alabama, Miss Hoover) that turned a big stage into a citywide pride point.

Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores Frank Brocato 2018 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Frank Brocato (end of an era): From Hoover’s first paramedic to two-term mayor, Brocato closed nine years with cash reserves up (from approximately $30 million to nearly $90 million), nationally accredited police and fire (Class 1 FD), the SEC Baseball Tournament secured and major projects teed up — from the I-459/Shades Crest interchange to tech-corridor momentum on U.S. 280.