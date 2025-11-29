Hoover Sun Best of 2025: 5 people who moved the needle

Hoover turned a page in 2025 — and these five helped write the chapter. From new leadership and landmark recognition to exits that capped decades of service, each story reflects where Hoover’s been and where it’s headed next. Some built momentum. Some made history. All moved the needle.

Nick Derzis (Hoover’s new mayor): The police chief unseated Frank Brocato, 56%-44% (9,172-7,322), and promptly framed a transition around transparency, stormwater fixes and retail revitalization at Riverchase and Patton Creek. Promises on the table: regular town halls and a forensic audit (“I’m not taking over a city this size until we can account for all the money”). A broad transition team is already working across key sectors.

Katie Collins (Alabama Teacher of the Year): The Bluff Park Elementary first-grade teacher put a spotlight on independence, problem-solving and real play. Her classroom piloted the Let Grow and Let’s Play models. She’ll spend 2025-26 traveling the state, podcasting from the road and cheerleading for teachers.

DeWayne Brown (Mr. Basketball): Hoover is known nationally for football; Brown became the school’s first Mr. Basketball, the anchor of a 35-0 boys season and a third straight 7A state title.

Abbie Stockard (Miss America): A national crown with Hoover roots (Miss Alabama, Miss Hoover) that turned a big stage into a citywide pride point.

Frank Brocato (end of an era): From Hoover’s first paramedic to two-term mayor, Brocato closed nine years with cash reserves up (from approximately $30 million to nearly $90 million), nationally accredited police and fire (Class 1 FD), the SEC Baseball Tournament secured and major projects teed up — from the I-459/Shades Crest interchange to tech-corridor momentum on U.S. 280.