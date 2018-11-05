Hoover student to play Dewdrop Fairy in “Nutcracker”

× Expand Submitted by Birmingham Ballet Erin Lutomski will play the Dewdrop Fairy in the Birmingham Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.”

Hoover High School sophomore Erin Lutomski is getting ready to perform the role of the Dewdrop Fairy in the Birmingham Ballet’s upcoming production of “The Nutcracker” and “The Muttcracker,” Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

Lutomski, a Birmingham Ballet Academy student and Birmingham Ballet Professional Repertory Company apprentice member, will also dance as a Snowflake and a Waltzing Flower during her performances.

She hopes to continue dancing through college and as a professional. At Hoover High, Lutomski is part of the Engineering Academy, the Juniorettes and French Club.

Lutomski was recently inducted into the National Honor Society for Dance Arts. She has previously performed as Clara in “The Nutcracker” and Wendy in the ballet’s production of “Peter Pan.”

The Birmingham Ballet will perform the traditional Christmas ballet at the Alabama Theatre. Tickets are available at birminghamballet.com.

Submitted by Birmingham Ballet