Hoover student to participate in Holiday Spectacular 2018

× Expand Photo courtesy of Red Mountain Theatre Company

Red Mountain Theatre Company is offering an extravaganza for the whole family, Holiday Spectacular 2018, running Nov. 30–Dec. 16 at the RMTC Cabaret Theatre.

The event includes holiday favorites performed by local artists and the RMTC Conservatory.

RMTC Conservatory student Victoria Yeager is one of the cast members in the production. A senior at Spain Park High School, she has been involved with the Conservatory for the past eight years, ever since she participated in the RMTC Broadway Bootcamp. She has also danced for many years.

The Holiday Spectacular is a tradition for Yeager, who will also be serving as a choreographer for one of the numbers as well in her last year as a Conservatory member. Yeager is currently auditioning for several theatre programs around the country.

Tickets for Holiday Spectacular 2018 start at $19 and are available by calling 324-2424 or by visiting redmountaintheatre.org/holiday-spectacular.

Submitted by Red Mountain Theatre Company