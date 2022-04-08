Hoover Service Club to hold coffee get-together for prospective members

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220305_Hearts_in_Harmony4 The Hoover Service Club's Ways and Means Committee members include, from left, Dianne Thomas, Elaine Thompson, Joan Purse, Kim Allen, Vicki Nutter, Liz Elliott, Liesa Pitts and Betty Daigle. They were among nearly 130 people attending the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at the Hoover Country Club on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The Hoover Service Club is holding an open “membership coffee” on Thursday, April 14, to introduce people to the club and invite them to consider membership.

The coffee get-together will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens at 2255 Tyler Road.

It’s a great opportunity for prospective members to learn about what the Hoover Service Club does and to meet many of the members, said Frances Brocato, who is co-chairwoman of the club’s hospitality committee along with Pam Edwards.

Attendees will have an opportunity to join the club, but there is no pressure to do so, Brocato said.

The Hoover Service Club is a women’s club that focuses on volunteer work and community service. The club, organized in 1975 by Flora Mae Pike and 10 other women, raises money to support numerous charities and provide college scholarships to students from Hoover area schools. The group also recognizes outstanding citizenship by students.

Since 1975, the club has raised more than $550,000 for scholarships and charitable donations, according to the club’s website. There currently are close to 150 members, Brocato said. The group in particular is trying to get some younger women involved, she said.

The club meets the second Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. at the Hoover Country Club from September to May. Annual club dues are $25. For more information about the Hoover Service Club, go to hooverserviceclub.com.

RSVPs for the membership coffee can be sent to Brocato at frbrocato@gmail.com, but RSVPs are not required to attend, she said.