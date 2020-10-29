Hoover Service Club hosts fall fashion show

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Service Club. Models in the Hoover Service Club’s 2020 fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club on Oct. 8 pose for a photo backstage. In front, from left: Debbie Rutherford and Elaine Thompson. Second row, from left: Melanie Posey, Bonnie Campbell, Frances Brocato and fashion consultant Darlene Higginbotham. Back row, from left: Kim Allen, Barbara Henry, Shelley Shaw and Karen Bruce. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Service Club. Melaine Posey, left, and Frances Brocato. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Service Club. Debbie Rutherford. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Service Club. Karen Bruce. Prev Next

About a dozen Hoover Service Club members put on a fall fashion show at the Hoover Service Club on Oct. 8. The show featured fashions from Gameday In Style Boutique and highlighted gameday attire, plus casual and comfortable everyday styles, handmade jewelry and accessories.

The owner of Gameday In Style Boutique, Sylvia Gonda, and fashion consultant Darlene Real Higginbotham served as emcees for the event. Rhonda Boyd, the club’s first vice president, organized the show.

Submitted by Debbie Rutherford.