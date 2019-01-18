Hoover Service Club gears up for gala

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Service Club. Signature Homes President Jonathan Belcher was among about 250 guests at the Hoover Service Club’s 2018 Hearts and Harmony Gala at the Hoover Country Club. Belcher and Signature Homes CEO Dwight Sandlin are honorary chairmen of the 2019 gala.

The Hoover Service Club has scheduled the 2019 Hearts and Harmony Gala for March 2 at the Hoover Country Club.

The event, which is the club’s main fundraiser of the year, will feature the singing and dancing duo of Kristi Tingle Higginbotham and Jan Hunter as the entertainment.

Guests can start arriving at 6 p.m. for a silent auction and then at 7:30 p.m. will move into the main dining room for dinner, entertainment and a live auction to be conducted by Jack Granger of Granger, Thagard & Associates, said Lynda Wasden, who is a co-chairwoman for the event with Martha Yeilding.

Auction items for this year will include jewelry from Steed’s Jewelers, a shrimp boil for 50 people, a hunting trip, Park Hopper passes for Disney World, a Grand Canyon Railway train trip and weeklong vacations to a cabin in Highlands, North Carolina, a lakehouse at Smith Lake and a condo in Gulf Shores.

Last year’s gala raised about $61,000, with the proceeds going to college scholarships and charitable groups, including Oak Mountain Missions, the food bank at Green Valley Baptist Church, Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation, Hoover City Schools Foundation, Aldridge Gardens, Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Hoover Helps (which provides food for children in Hoover), Wasden said.

She hopes this year’s gala can raise $71,000, she said.

Hoover Councilman John Lyda is scheduled to serve as master of ceremonies, and Dwight Sandlin and Jonathan Belcher of Signature Homes are the honorary chairmen of the gala.

Tickets cost $125 each, $52 of which is tax-deductible. Tickets can be obtained through hooverserviceclub.com. The deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 15, but it’s possible the event could sell out before the deadline, Wasden said. There is only room for about 250 people, she said.